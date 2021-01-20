On Wednesday afternoon, the balance of power in the Senate shifted to Democrats for the first time since 2015 after Georgia’s two new senators — Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock — were sworn in.

Georgia’s Secretary of State certified the results of the runoff election they won on Tuesday, making it possible for their swearing-in to take place Wednesday, just hours after President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Also taking the oath was Senator Alex Padilla, the replacement for Vice President Harris and the first Latino senator to represent California.

Their addition creates a 50-50 Senate, but with Vice President Kamala Harris overseeing the chamber as the tie-breaking vote, the majority now lies with Democrats.

All three men were sworn in swiftly by Harris herself, who is also the new president of the Senate.

Meanwhile, President Biden was spending his first hour inside the White House, preparing to sign several executive orders, which include extending the pause on student loan payments and interest, repealing the president’s travel ban and rejoining the Paris Agreement on climate.

A Democratic majority in the Senate makes Biden’s agenda more achievable, though some of his more sweeping legislative proposals — such as the immigration bill he unveiled earlier Wednesday — will still face an uphill battle, since he’ll need some Republicans to sign on for them to pass.

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) now replaces Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell’s place as Majority Leader, and McConnell will become the Minority Leader.

"With the swearing in of these three senators, the Senate will turn to Democratic control – for which I deeply thank my colleagues – under the first New York-born majority leader in American history," Schumer said on the floor of the Senate. "A kid from Brooklyn, a son of an exterminator and a house wife, descendant of victims of the Holocaust. That I should be the leader of this new Senate majority is an awesome responsibility."

"Today I feel the full weight of that responsibility, a sense of reverence, of awe, at the trust placed in me," he added. "I intend to honor that trust with all of my energy, and with joy. And as the majority changes in the Senate, the Senate will do business differently. The Senate will address the challenges head on and without delay; not with timid solution, but with boldness and courage."

The first action the Senate took following the swearing-in was installing Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) as Senate President Pro Tempore, replacing Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley.

"The Senate must immediately set to work on the agenda President Biden described, restoring the glory and greatness of America," Schumer said. "This will be an exceptionally busy and consequential period for the United States Senate. There is much to do, and we are ready to get to work."

Schumer teased that there may be a vote "tonight."

Another major piece of legislation the Senate would soon get to work on: another coronavirus relief bill. Biden’s proposal would cost $1.9 trillion, and it includes $1,400 checks for Americans, money for vaccine distribution and an extension of things like unemployment subsidies and rental assistance.

Biden has long promised to get to work immediately once sworn in. He reiterated that promise in his first tweet from the official Twitter account assigned to him as the new President of the United states.

“There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face,” the tweet read. “That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families.”