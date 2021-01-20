SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County is giving health care workers and first responders a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

For Sarah Wright, the second dose of the vaccine is an added layer of comfort.

Wright is Seminole County’s director of nursing and said the past year has been stressful, but now there’s a little bit of relief.

“It feels wonderful. It feels uplifting, you feel safe,” Wright said.

Wright and around 80 other health care workers are the first to get a second dose from Seminole County.

“Just a feeling of relief, a feeling I can go out there and be safe,” Wright said.

Until now, the first dose only offered partial protection against the virus. Now with the second dose, they’ll be about 94 percent protected, according to Moderna.

And this first group is just the beginning, Seminole County is prepared to give out thousands of second doses in the next few weeks.

To make sure people show up, the county took steps to remind them.

“We give out a little card where they fill out in the waiting area for their second dose,” emergency manager Alan Harris said.

That second dose needs to be administered 28 days after the first for the Moderna vaccine and 21 days after for Pfizer.

“I think lifted people’s spirits. I think it gave us hope. It gave us something to look forward too,” Wright said.

Wright pointed out that even though she and others are starting to get the second dose, it’s still important to take all of the necessary pandemic precautions we’ve been following over the past year.​