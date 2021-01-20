WINTER PARK, Fla. — Millions of Americans watched the inauguration ceremony in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, including many college students all around central Florida.

What You Need To Know Inauguration is significant for many in college who voted for the first time



Rollins College hosted a virtual setting for Inauguration and political discussion



Discussions will take place Wednesday and throughout the week

This inauguration is significant for many college students because for many of them, this was the first presidential election where they were able to cast their ballot and have a say in U.S. politics. Whether their candidate won or lost, voting in leaders is an essential part of democracy.

Rollins College in Winter Park was quiet on Wednesday morning. With the pandemic, the school decided to move this year’s inauguration events and discussions to a virtual setting to allow students to participate safely.

The institution offered students an online venue to tune into the ceremony as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris took their oaths of office, as well as a discussion later on this evening about the historical significance of the 2020 election.

Bailey Clark, Associate Director of the Center for Leadership and Community Engagement at Rollins College, helped organize the virtual inauguration events for students.

She said just like their classes, this will be an important learning event for students and it's important that continue despite the pandemic.

“Students are eager to talk to one another, regardless of the format. They want to hear from their peers, they want to hear diverse perspectives on everything that’s happening in the country and we want to provide a space for them to do that,” Clark said.

Students at Rollins said it's an important day for the country and they're glad to be able to take the time to watch, tune in and later weigh in on different discussions Wednesday and throughout the week.