CENTRAL FLORIDA — Big changes happened Wednesday in several Central Florida counties when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines. Volusia, Flagler, and Seminole health departments will now only be vaccinating Florida residents at state-supported sites.

Daytona Beach Shores local Laura Barbot has mixed feelings about the change. She has been trying for weeks to get her hands on a vaccine.

“I am determined, bound and determined, to get an appointment,” said Barbot.

It's not for her, but for her 81-year-old mother, who mostly isolates inside her home for safety until she’s able to be vaccinated.

“She really needs it," said Barbot. "Her cardiologist states that, her GP states that because she will not make it and so just simply trying to keep my elderly mother alive and that is all I am trying to do.”

But so far, everyone of Barbot’s efforts have failed. First, they were turned away at the Daytona Stadium. The latest failed attempt came on Wednesday morning, where she missed out on snagging an appointment online for the third time.

“I just saw everything going from unavailable to sold out, sold out, sold out,” said Barbot.

She explained she is getting even more frustrated hearing reports of people from other states flocking in to get vaccinated here.

“That was my original visceral reaction, like what do you mean? they are taking out shots?" said Bardot.

That is why she was happy to hear the announcement Wednesday morning that going forward, only those that can certify they are a resident of the sunshine state will be able to be vaccinated at Volusia County appointments. Now, the county leaders claim they will require for a Florida driver’s license or a utility bill for a Florida property in their name.

“I think hopefully it will make the odds a bit better for us” “only Florida residents will be getting Florida shots,” said Bardot.

But she was concerned about what this means for her seasonal neighbors.

“Because we do have people that are snowbirds," said Bardot. “ I would hate to prevent someone from being able to obtain something that might save their life and give them a few more years… that is pretty selfish”’

She believes it a tough position to be in, Florida resident or not.

“Everybody is just looking to stay alive,” said Bardot.