MILWAUKEE — Wisconsinites near and far are ready to cheer on the Green and Gold this Sunday, as the Green Bay Packers head to the NFC Championship held at Lambeau Field.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many folks will choose to take in the game at home this year.

Theresa Nemetz, the owner of Milwaukee Food Tours, knew she wanted to do something special for those celebrating the Packers from the comfort of their couch.

The entrepreneur has revamped her business model to create gift boxes for nearly every occasion and event. When the Packers made the championship, she had a plan.

“In the winter time, we had been offering so many different gift boxes,” she said. “After the New Year, we said we really need to make a box that friends and family can send to each other across the country to enjoy the game together.”

That’s exactly what she did. She calls it the Big Game Snack Box. It comes with tasty treats from local vendors across Wisconsin.

“It has been such an amazing opportunity to be able to tell the story of all these vendors in our gift boxes,” Nemetz said.

The Big Game Snack Box features beef jerky from Mike’s Country Meats in Tigerton, Usinger's hickory sticks, Milwaukee Fudge Company, Smokin’ T’s BBQ sauce and more.

“With this box specifically, we thought what are the salty snacks people would want to have during a football game?” Nemetz said.

She adds it can be shipped anywhere in the country and can be enjoyed over Zoom with family members, while cheering on the Packers. The box sells for $74 online.