“There was really nothing that was going to stop us from opening. I mean, there could be five pandemics, and we were going to keep going through with it.”

-Corey Holycross

It all comes down to attitude and drive.

That’s how Corey Holycross, a realtor and new business owner, navigates his life.

Holycross said he spent several years looking for the perfect building and rehabbing the space. So when the pandemic hit, he kept moving forward – adjusting the Anani Bistro for the new health guidelines.

“We have a lot of books. We have a lot of great music and great energy. So people just come here, and they feel welcome. And I think that's kind of what we need the most right now is just positive energy and a welcoming environment.”

Holycross will be welcoming more than socially distanced customers. He and his wife Deena Scaglione are expecting a child in May.

“She’s the light of my life,” Holycross said.

Holycross also reports that family members are “super thrilled.”

Navigating a new building and business and baby is a lot.

But Holycross is ready for this life.

“You know you are really given two options – you can be the victim or the victor. And every morning I wake up, I just try to be the victor,” Holycross said. “I haven't had the easiest childhood or upbringing, but I don't let that bring me down, you know. And if anything, it propels me forward.”

By the way, it’s a boy.

Virginia Johnson has been talking to people from people from all walks of life – about their Life in The Time of Coronavirus.

