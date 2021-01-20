TAMPA, Fla. — As Inauguration Day arrives for President-Elect Joe Biden, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being critical of the incoming President's plan for vaccine distribution.

The Biden Administration is expected to push for help from FEMA to vaccinate thousands in the US in the coming months.

The sites would be under federal control, but it's unknown if those efforts would take vaccines away from states like Florida, which is already well underway in it's vaccination efforts of seniors 65 and up.

Governor DeSantis warned FEMA vaccination sites could lower the amount of vaccine currently available to Floridians, and he argued, FEMA sites are not needed to do what Florida is already doing to vaccinate the population.

It is yet to be seen if Governor DeSantis will be willing to work with the Biden Administration, however politically the two could not be further apart.

Although Governor DeSantis has made some moderate moves in his two years in office, he has been politically aligned with President Trump, and the Biden Administration will be looking to undo many of President Trump's actions.

USF Political Science Professor Ed Benton tells us even though the two have different political goals, Governor Desantis and President Biden will be tied at the hip regardless.

"They could be at loggerheads. I think that Biden being a more savvy politician will do everything he can, biting his tounge so to speak if necessary, to work with DeSantis. And DeSantis could create problems, but I think he does so at the risk of his own election," said Professor Benton.

Governor Ron DeSantis is up for re-election in two years.