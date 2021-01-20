MADISON, Wis.— The owner of a beauty brand hopes people keep supporting Black businesses beyond 2020, and well past 2021 too.

KéNisha Ruff started Marie Hunter Beauty in 2016. Headquartered in Madison, they make all of their products from clean ingredients.

The brand is known worldwide for its lipsticks, with one color, in particular, taking center stage.

“Boss Lady is a very beautiful red,” Ruff said.

If you’ve seen Marie Hunter Beauty mentioned in Glamour, British Vogue, or Who What Wear, chances are, you've seen Boss Lady.

In her small office and shop on Madison’s east side, her lipsticks look lonely. But Ruff herself is busy.

“Right now with people being at home, our skincare is really big,” she said. “Products that are very nourishing, hydrating right now, especially with the wintertime.”

Like so many of us, she had to totally pivot when the pandemic hit. She had big plans for 2020.

“Last year, one of the key things I wanted to do was focus on in-person events. Because we do have color cosmetics and candles. It's something that people like to experience in person,” Ruff said. “And then COVID shifted everything.”

She had to change gears fast.

“Now we've added a new virtual trial and option to our website, so customers are able to try on the lip products virtually.”

Anybody who enjoys wearing lipstick knows a mask-wearing world isn’t always compatible with lip color. While her lipstick may not be the star of the show right now, she’s still making lots of sales.

“Our candles have been doing extremely well with everyone staying at home now,” Ruff said. “Leather and suede is one of our very popular scents.”

She was overloaded with orders around the holidays, and she thinks she knows why.

“We’ve gained a new customer base due to the Black Lives Matter and wanting to support Black-owned businesses,” she said.

While the movement has helped boost her business, she wonders how long that boost will last.

“I love all the new brand awareness but at the same time, me and other business owners that I know, we kind of feel like, is it gonna be a trend? We need more support just outside of the brand awareness.”

Ruff hopes Black-owned businesses don’t fall by the wayside in the new year.

“It’s not just a trend,” she said. “It’s something that needs to continue on.”

If you’re looking for Black-owned shops to support, check with your local chamber of commerce. Some keep lists of Black-owned brands.