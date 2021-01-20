President-elect Joe Biden plans to hit the ground running on Day 1 of his presidency, taking quick action to help American families struggling through economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as undo a number of measures enacted by his predecessor, President Donald Trump.

Biden will direct the U.S. to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement and cease the Trump administration's call to withdraw from the World Health Organization





Biden will also rescind the 1776 Commission, a Trump Administration policy which calls for a "patriotic education," that the Biden team accuses of seeking to "erase America’s history of racial injustice"

In all, Biden plans to take 17 executive actions, which the Biden Transition describes as "a combination of executive orders, memoranda, directives, and letters to take initial steps to address these crises."

Notably, Biden will make good on a promise he made throughout his campaign: Rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, which the United States formally left on Nov. 4, one day after the presidential election.

"The United States will be back in position to exercise global leadership in advancing the objectives of the Agreement," the transition said of the move to rejoin the Paris agreement, which Trump announced the U.S. would exit on June 1, 2017.

Other sweeping climate initiatives include placing a temporary moratorium on oil and natural gas leasing in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and revoking the Presidential permit granted to the Keystone XL pipeline.

Biden will also sign an executive action ending the Muslim Ban, which the Biden team called "a policy rooted in religious animus and xenophobia," and pull funding for the Border Wall, another one of Trump's central campaign promises.

On the pandemic, Biden will cease the Trump administration's decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization, "an entity that is critical to coordinating the international response to COVID-19, advancing preparedness for future epidemics and pandemics, and improving the health of all people," and announced that the Biden-Harris Administration will participate in this week's WHO Executive Board meeting, with Dr. Anthony Fauci representing the U.S. as Head of Delegation.

Fauci will address the WHO Executive Board on Jan. 21.

Biden will also sign an executive order creating the position of COVID-19 Response Coordinator in an effort to structure the federal government to create a unified response to the coronavirus pandemic. This order will also restore the NSC Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense, which the Trump White House dissolved in 2018.

Wednesday will be the official launch of the "100 Days Masking Challenge," and while Biden will not mandate masks nationwide, preferring instead to ask Americans to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19, an executive order will require "masks and physical distancing in all federal buildings, on all federal lands, and by federal employees and contractors."

For Americans impacted by the economic crunch of the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden will ask the CDC "to consider immediately extending the federal eviction moratorium until at least March 31, 2021" and ask the Department of Education "to consider immediately extending the pause on interest and principal payments for direct federal loans until at least September 30, 2021."

Biden will also rescind the 1776 Commission, a Trump Administration policy which calls for a "patriotic education," that the Biden team accuses of seeking to "erase America’s history of racial injustice," and will revoke Trump's executive order "limiting the ability of federal government agencies, contractors and even some grantees from implementing important and needed diversity and inclusion training" as part of a sweeping group of reforms aiming to advance racial equity.

Biden will sign the orders in the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, according to incoming press secretary Jen Psaki.