DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Some in the Daytona Beach community watched the inauguration with especially fond memories Wednesday. One of those was Bill Clinton’s Inaugural Prayer Service in 1993 where the Bethune-Cookman University Inspirational Gospel Choir sang.

The choir’s faculty sponsor, Ervin Ross, said he’ll never forget the event, which he called an experience of a lifetime.

“It was a monumental occasion for me,” he said.

Ross said the choir apparently made a big impression on then soon-to-be Second Lady Tipper Gore during a Clinton campaign rally at the university in the fall of 1992.

“She asked us to give her one last song prior to leaving, so we did that and on the way I said, 'When you get to the White House, give us a call and we’ll come up and sing for you,'” said Ross.

After Clinton won the election, Ross said that — much to his surprise — he got a call from an inauguration organizer.

“And I said, 'Right, you’re kidding me,' and she said, 'No, I’m serious,'” he said.

But the group almost didn’t make the trip. Ross said the university didn’t have the money to pay for it, but when word got out, people stepped up.

“And they said, 'Oh no, the state of Florida is not going to let you not go to represent us when you’ve been selected,'” said Ross. "So people from all over everywhere began sending us money.”

The local community even supplied buses.

“Some of the city members from Daytona Beach accompanied us,” said Ross.

Ross was disappointed for groups who, because of the pandemic, couldn’t be a part of this inauguration.

“Because I think everyone should have the opportunity to witness, or experience, or even be a part of an event such as this,” said Ross.

But he said that despite this year’s setbacks from the pandemic and divisive politics, he’s encouraged to see a democratic tradition carry on.

“It’s just one thing you never get over, forget what happened to you,” said Ross.