With heightened security protocols and enforced social distancing measures, the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris looks quite different from inaugurations past.

The National Mall, usually packed with Americans who made their way to the nation’s capital to watch the change in administration, is closed to the public this year. Armed guards surrounded much of Capitol Hill, a testament to a still divided nation.

And for the first time in over a century, President Donald Trump is the first sitting president not to attend the inauguration of his successor.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, did attend the ceremony, foregoing a celebratory sendoff for Trump at Joint Base Andrews.

While Trump was not in attendance, three of the living former U.S. presidents were; the oldest living president, 96-year-old Jimmy Carter, sent his “best wishes” to Biden in a letter, but has stayed close to home amid the pandemic.



Former President Barack Obama, Biden’s former boss, attended Wednesday’s ceremonies alongside his wife, Michelle Obama.

Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura Bush, were seated near the Obama family.

Former President Bill Clinton attended Biden’s inauguration alongside his wife, Hillary Clinton, who ran opposite Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential elections.

A few lucky people gained access to Wednesday’s event thanks to their significant others -- such was the case with Alex Rodriguez, whose fiance, Jennifer Lopez, performed ahead of Joe Biden’s address.

Numerous sitting lawmakers were also in attendance, including former presidential candidates and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, as well as Sen. Chuck Schumer.

This is a developing story.