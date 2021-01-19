YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — While many restaurants have cut back on staffing or reduced hours because of COVID-19, the Youngstown Village Diner is still fully staffed.

This is by design, even if demand is down.

"We’ve brought all our help back. Sometimes, I look around and I go ‘we’ve got a little too much help today.’ But I don’t want to cut any hours," says Cathy Pasquantino. "They need their jobs."

The diner has sat in Youngstown for nearly 20 years, and has shifted its business model because of the pandemic. Over the past year, 40 percent of Cathy's business is through take-out, more than triple what the diner usually dishes out. Her regulars have helped the cause by ordering multiple meals a day, and even setting up a GoFundMe page to help make ends meet.

"If there’s a local fundraiser in the community, they’re always the ones that are first to help out," says Grant Johnston, the man who started the fundraiser. "To have a successful business that everybody enjoys in Youngstown, which is an incredibly small community, is very important."

Cathy is a proud business owner, and she never wanted to ask for help. She was reticent to accept assistance at first, but she says it was the right move to help her staff stay employed.

"It’s been good. People have helped. I said ‘we’ll just keep this aside and decide what to do with it.’ How to spread it around so everyone benefits from it," she says. "We don’t know how long we’re going to be in this position. Who knows how long this’ll last? We never thought it would last this long."

The diner is open seven days a week.