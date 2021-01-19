DADE CITY, Fla. — Snowcat Ridge , Florida's snow park, is closing for the season at the end of business on Monday January 18.

The announcement was made on the snow park's Facebook page as the company updated their business hours.

&amp;amp;nbsp;

The last day of operation was Monday, January 18.

Snowcat Ridge has faced some bumps in the road during its first season of operation. Park hours were adjusted after the first weekend in November after the company 'misestimated' the amount of snow it would need for the Artic Igloo attraction.

The snow park was also closed briefly in December after Pasco County Fire Rescue and Building Construction Services discovered fire, building, electrical and plumbing violations. The park was since reinspected and allowed to reope n.

According to the attraction's website, the park was expected to be open select dates through March.

Snowcat Ridge is expected to reopen for its second season in November.