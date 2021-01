The Polk County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputy sheriffs has been arrested and accused of making written threats related to the violence at the Captiol in Washington D.C.

Sheriff Grady Judd will speak to the media about the arrest at 5 p.m. Tuesday, when more information will be released.

The name of the person arrested hasn't been released.

The arrest was made Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.