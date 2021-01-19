Despite federal and state officials making it clear last week hospitals are permitted to make coronavirus vaccines available to people under 65 who are especially vulnerable to the virus, people in that group are having trouble finding access to the shots.

Several Spectrum News 13 viewers have said they still can’t make appointments for the vaccine.

Amy Fuller says her health problems are worsening, yet she says local hospitals and even her own doctor say they don’t have the vaccine available to give her a shot.

“I think everyone is trying really hard, but it’s hard to sit and wait and now it’s harder to sit and wait and not worry about whether it’s going to get worse,” said Fuller.

Orlando Health says they are administering second doses of the vaccine and not making or taking any new vaccine appointments until they get more of the shots.​