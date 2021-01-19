MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Wine is one of North Carolina's oldest industries, and one that continues to grow across the state.

Opening in late 2020, Serre Vineyard is one of over 180 North Carolina wineries. The industry has steadily grown since 2000, and in 2017, the Tar Heel state ranked 11th in U.S. wine production.

When Melissa Hayes and her husband opened Serre in Mount Airy, they were shocked at how other winery owners welcomed them with open arms.

“There’s the sentiment among many of the winemakers and winery owners, is you know, rising tides lift all boats, that kind of a thing, which is 100% true. Because most folks don’t just go to one winery to taste wine, they go to several wineries," Hayes says.

Just months into service, Hayes says they're already working with other vineyards to promote tourism. By working together, they hope people will spend more time in the area, which helps all areas of tourism.

“If your winery shines and is interesting and brings something to the table, they’ll be likely to go to another one. If you’re selling wine that just doesn’t taste good or there’s a terrible experience, they may not go to the next one. So it benefits all of us to support each other and really raise the industry to the next level,” Hayes says.