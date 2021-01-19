Now that Erie County restaurants are able to operate under the less-stringent yellow zone restrictions, a new petition is gaining traction online as the Bills inch closer to Super Bowl territory.

It’s pushing for the curfew to be lifted for the Bills playoff games.

As of now, yellow zone restrictions require restaurants to close at 10 p.m.

The petition states that if fans cannot stay for the entirety of the game, they will not even bother to go out to restaurants, leading a loss in revenue.

The state denied a request to lift the 10 p.m. dining curfew for the Bills-Ravens game this past Saturday.