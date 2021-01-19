In a statement released Tuesday, Georgia's Secretary of State certified the results of the Jan. 5 runoff elections, certifying the win of Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock over Republican incumbents David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Secretary of State’s Office Certifies Runoff Election Results

"In certifying the results, the Secretary of State affirmed that all 159 counties have provided to the state the total votes tabulated for each state and federal candidate," the statement said. "Further, the Secretary of State affirms that the statewide consolidated returns for state and federal office are a true and correct tabulation of the certified returns received by this office from each county."

The move clears the way for Warnock and Ossoff to be sworn in, flipping control of the Senate to the Democrats for the first time since 2015.

The final, certified results:

U.S. Senate Election

Ossoff: 50.61% — 2,269,923 votes

Perdue: 49.39% — 2,214,979 votes

U.S. Senate Special Election

Warnock: 51.04% — 2,289,113 votes

Loeffler: 48.96% — 2,195,841 votes

Democrats will officially retake the Senate after Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and three new Democratic Senators are sworn in on Wednesday.

Sources told The Associated Press that Harris will deliver the oath of office to Ossoff and Warnock, as well as Harris' replacement as California’s Senator, Alex Padilla, after she is sworn in as VP Wednesday.