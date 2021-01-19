In what is likely his last formal addresses as president, Donald Trump on Tuesday released a farewell video painting a rosy view of his time as commander in chief, largely glossing over recent acts of violence committed by his supporters.

"Four years ago, we launched a great national effort to rebuild our country, to renew its spirit, and to restore the allegiance of this government to its citizens. We did what we came here to do – and so much more," Trump said of his time in office. "Above all, we have reasserted the sacred idea that in America, the government answers to the people."

The president went on to praise the work his administration accomplished, saying he was "especially proud to be the first president in decades who has started no new wars."

"I took on the tough battles, the hardest fights, the most difficult choices – because that’s what you elected me to do," Trump said, adding: "We restored American Strength at home—and American leadership abroad. We built the greatest economy in the history of the world. We revitalized our alliances and rallied the nations of the world to stand up to China like never before."

It is certainly true that President Trump’s administration will have a lasting impact on America’s relations with China. Since last year, the administration has steadily ramped up pressure on Beijing, imposing sanctions on numerous officials and companies for their activities in Taiwan, Tibet, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

Those penalties have gotten harsher since the beginning of last year, when Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo began to accuse China of trying to cover up the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, Pompeo declaring that its policies on Muslims and ethnic minorities in the western Xinjiang region constitute “crimes against humanity” and a “genocide.”

This comes just days after Pompeo lifted restrictions on U.S. diplomatic contacts with Taiwanese officials, prompting a stern rebuke from China, which regards the island as a renegade province.

But Trump will leave behind plenty of economic troubles for the incoming administration, as 9.8 million jobs were lost due to the coronavirus pandemic. And hanging over any effort to boost the economy is an enduring partisan divide that contributed to the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol this month as Biden’s Electoral College victory was set to be certified.

There also are concerns about whether the worsening pandemic and slow pace of vaccinations thus far could portend more serious problems on the coronavirus front that could hurt the economic recovery.

President Trump also highlighted his administration’s work on immigration and border security as points of pride. Just last week, the president visited Alamo, Texas, a city in the Rio Grande Valley near the U.S.-Mexican border and the site of the 450th mile of the border wall his administration is building.

"For years, the American people pleaded with Washington to finally secure the nation's borders. I am pleased to say we answered that plea and achieved the most secure border in U.S. history," Trump said, adding: "We proudly leave the next administration with the strongest and most robust border security measures ever to be put into place."

But Biden has promised a complete overhaul of the country’s immigration system, and is likely to reverse many of Trump’s policies soon after taking office.

Biden plans to unveil a sweeping immigration bill on Day One of his administration, hoping to provide an eight-year path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million people living in the U.S. without legal status, a massive reversal from the Trump administration’s harsh immigration policies.

Trump, who never formally conceded the election to President-elect Joe Biden, acknowledged in his video that he will no longer be president come Wednesday afternoon, saying: "This week, we inaugurate a new Administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous."

Trump only briefly touched on the violent siege of Capitol Hill during his farewell address, saying political violence "can never be tolerated."

“All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol,” Trump added. "Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans."

Trump’s condemnation of the attack may come too little, too late for the lawmakers tasked with considering his impeachment even after the president leaves office.

Hours before Trump released his farewell video, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) did not shy away from pointing his finger at President Donald Trump for helping to spur the insurrection by the outgoing president’s supporters.

"The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people," McConnell said on the Senate floor. “And they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like.”

McConnell has not indicated how he will vote in President Trump’s impending impeachment trial in the Senate.

Above all else, Trump used his farewell video as a way to assure supporters he achieved everything he set out to during his four years in the White House.

"In short, we embarked on a mission to make America great again for all Americans," Trump said of his mission as president. "As I conclude my term as the 45th President of the United States, I stand before you truly proud of what we have achieved together."

"The world respects us again,” he added. “Please don’t lose that respect."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.