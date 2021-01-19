The first of President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet nominees will be vetted today by the Senate as confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill are set to begin.

What You Need To Know Five Biden Cabinet nominees will be vetted by U.S. Senate committees on Tuesday



Biden's nominees for State, Treasury, Defense, Homeland Security, and the Director of National Intelligence will testify before Senate committees





A number of these nominees represent historic firsts for America



Janet Yellen, who would be the first woman to run the Treasury, stressed urgent action to combat the economic crisis facing the U.S.

The day before Biden is set to be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, Senate panels will vet five of his nominees ahead of a very busy session that will see control of the chamber change hands to Democrats on Jan. 20, as well as the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The following Cabinet nominees will be vetted Tuesday:

Treasury Secretary-nominee Janet Yellen (10:00 a.m. ET)

Department of Homeland Security Secretary-nominee Alejandro Mayorkas (10:00 a.m. ET)

Director of National Intelligence-nominee Avril Haines (10:00 a.m. ET)

Secretary of State-nominee Antony Blinken (2:00 p.m. ET)

Secretary of Defense-nominee Ret. Gen. Lloyd Austin (3:00 p.m. ET)

This group features some potential notable firsts – Austin would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon, Mayorkas would be the first Latino to run Homeland Security, Haines would be the first woman to serve as DNI, and Yellen would be the first woman to lead the Treasury.

In a letter released Tuesday, all 8 former living Treasury Secretaries urged the Senate to confirm Yellen swiftly.

"Unprecedented economic conditions have created immense hardship and threaten to further undermine our security and prosperity," they wrote. "With millions of Americans out of work, long-term unemployment rising, and activity stalled in large sectors of the economy, daunting challenges will face the incoming Administration. Addressing these pressing issues will require thoughtful engagement by the Department of the Treasury. Any gap in its leadership would risk setting back recovery efforts."

"It is hard to imagine a better prepared nominee to meet this great moment of need than Dr. Yellen," they concluded. "We urge the Senate Committee on Finance to move expeditiously to report her nomination to the full Senate to allow a highly qualified public servant to take up her urgent responsibilities.

Yellen agreed with the sense of urgency in remarks prepared for her confirmation hearing: "Without further action, we risk a longer, more painful recession now — and long-term scarring of the economy later."

"Eighteen million unemployment insurance claims are being paid every week. Food bank shelves are going empty. The damage has been sweeping and as the president-elect said last Thursday, our response must be too," she added.

"Over the next few months, we are going to need more aid to distribute the vaccine, to reopen schools, to help states keep firefighters and teachers on the job," Yellen said. She said more support would also be needed to keep unemployment benefit checks going out and to help families who are going hungry or in danger of being homeless.

Biden last week unveiled a $1.9 trillion rescue and relief plan, which Democrats have praised, but Republicans have expressed concern over the cost due to the soaring federal defecit.

Yellen acknowledged the country’s rising debt, "but right now, with interest rates at historic lows, the smartest thing we can do is act big."

"In the long run, I believe the benefits will far outweigh the costs, especially if we care about helping people who have been struggling for a very long time," she added.

Secretary of State-designate Antony Blinken, in his prepared remarks, acknowledged that he is committed to rebuilding the State Department after four years of the Trump administration's foreign policy.

According to his prepared remarks, Blinken will say that American leadership still matters on the world stage, and without it, either chaos will reign or rivals will take the United States' place, neither of which is a preferable option. He will also say he plans to make Congress a full partner on foreign policy, seen as a jab against Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Trump administration.

Per Haines' prepared remarks, she will make a point of pledging to keep politics out of the intelligence community, a departure from the Trump era of leaning on intelligence officials: “To be effective, the DNI must never shy away from speaking truth to power — even, especially, when doing so may be inconvenient or difficult."