AKRON, Ohio — Codex Brewing is a new brewery in Northeast Ohio where the owner, Jason Gasper-Hulvat says he does his best to make the business unique.

“Pages were bounded together in leafs instead of a scroll," Gasper-Hulvat said. "That was a codex."

The business was named after his love for books and the environment they provide.

“I really wanted to be in a space that felt more like a bookstore or coffee shop, so something low-key," Gasper-Hulvat said.

Gasper-Hulvat has been homebrewing for 13 years and just opened Codex Brewing in November.

Many things set them apart from other brewers. Some differences are solely based on their amount of options, he said.

“We try and brew as diverse a portfolio as we can,” Gasper-Hulvat said.

Having worked in breweries before, he also wanted to make sure the choices for his staff were intentional. Like providing paid time off, employing less staff in order to pay employees better. It was also important to him to be able to tell his customers where ingredients came from.

"We are trying to be very focused on local partners," Gasper-Hulvat said.

The uniqueness of Codex Brewing keeps going. One of the most unusual things about Codex Brewing just so happens to fit the time pretty well.

"Everybody is used to drive-thru's now," said Gasper-Hulvat.

Customers can order ahead of time or order at the drive-thru.

The drive-thru reduces contact and allows Codex to serve their customers in a very pandemic friendly way.

Codex is open and operating just like other breweries during this time.

Gasper-Hulvat said he wants to provide a relaxing space where people can send an email, finish up work, or chat with friends while having a beer.