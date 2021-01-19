Medical experts expected it to happen. It’s something all viruses eventually do. So, when COVID-19 first mutated in the United Kingdom, it was just a matter of time before the variant spread to the United States.

What You Need To Know Florida is leading the nation in new cases of a COVID variant, according to the CDC



The strain is more contagious than the original virus



There are different variants in other countries

As of January 18, there are 122 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – and 46 of them are in Florida.

The Sunshine State is leading the nation in new cases.

California has 40 cases.

Colorado has six.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (January 18, 2021)

Officials say this variant is more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19 that spread rapidly around the globe, but the CDC says “there is no evidence that it causes more severe illness or increased risk of death.” The CDC is concerned, however, that “an increase in the number of cases will put more strain on health care resources, lead to more hospitalizations, and potentially more deaths.”

According to the CDC, different variants have also popped up in South Africa and Brazil. The one in Brazil “contains a set of additional mutations that may affect its ability to be recognized by antibodies.”

But there’s still a lot that health experts don’t know. The CDC says it’s still trying to figure out the following: