BOONE, N.C. — A pub in Boone has teamed up with a local nonprofit to make sure food boxes are handed out to anyone who needs them.

Ransom Pub and Venue is working with the nonprofit Wine To Water to make this happen.



The duo began filling food boxes back in March for hospitality workers. Since this community is based mostly on tourism, they understood a large population would be needing help.



After handing out boxes and receiving requests for more, they expanded their reach to local churches who paired them with families needing help. They have taken in donations to help purchase food, and other businesses in the area are donating as well.

Now, months later, Ransom pub owner Todd Hendley says they are going to continue filling.



"Food insecurity just does not go away. There is hundreds of families here in the high country that are struggling still looking for jobs or out of work. Even when unemployment rates go down and people are back to work, there are a lot of families here still struggling with food insecurity," Hendley said.



If you would like to help them on their mission to fill boxes you can log on to winetowater.org.