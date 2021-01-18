CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Many employees have faced challenges as they learned to work from home. For some, it meant working more hours than normal.

Rochelle Stanley has been teaching for about 16 years. She is currently an English teacher at Rocky River High School in Charlotte. Since the start of COVID-19, she's been mostly teaching virtual from her house. She said to her surprise, her workload has increased.

What You Need To Know A recent survey found about 45 percent of remote workers log more hours when they work from home.





The survey looked at 30 cities across the country.



Two of those cities were in North Carolina.

“It’s hard to really judge, but probably an additional 20-to-30 hours a week at least,” Stanley says.

She says it’s tough trying to keep students interested when she teaches English virtually. She often spends a lot of time doing prep work.



“I am looking for more resources for students and more engaging activities for them to do,” Stanley says. “Anything that is going to help me master this platform.”



Stanley is trying to figure out a way to teach effectively online. The Regional Vice President of the consulting company Robert Half International says this a common reason remote workers log more hours.



“We surveyed 2,800 workers here in the United States, as well as 300 human resource managers,” Wolf says.



Their survey found 44% of Charlotte workers reported logging more than eight hours a day, and in Raleigh, that rate was at 55%.

Altogether about 68% of employees say they worked on weekends.



“I think it’s hard for people to make the distinction between home and work,” Wolf says.



Wolf gave this advice to remote employees:

-Designate a workspace that is separate from the rest of the house.

-Set certain times for professional work and personal.

-Talk with your human resources representative about issues, like needing designated time to help your children who may be learning virtually.



“I think during these times it is important that you are focused on your well-being,” Wolf says. “That is one of the most important things you can do right now.”



Stanley says she is trying her hardest to do what is best for her students. Wolf reminds workers that they must take care of themselves as well.