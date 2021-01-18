FLORIDA — Fired Florida coronavirus data manager Rebekah Jones has turned herself in to authorities after a warrant was issued for her arrest, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Jones turned herself in to the Leon County Detention Facility on Monday morning. She has been “charged with one count of offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks and electronic devices …,” stated FDLE.

On Sunday, 31-year-old Jones tweeted: "Censored by the state of Florida until further notice."

Censored by the state of Florida until further notice. #LetHerSpeak — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) January 17, 2021

Over the weekend, Jones — who helped create Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard — tweeted that she planned to surrender on Sunday night.

Last month, agents raided Jones’ home. State investigators say they had a warrant stemming from an investigation of an anonymous message sent through the Florida Health Department’s system, encouraging people to speak out against the way COVID-19 data was being handled by the state.

Agents with the FDLE discovered that the anonymous message was sent from Jones’ home, stated authorities.

“Evidence retrieved from a search warrant on December 7 shows that Jones illegally accessed the system sending a message to approximately 1,750 people and downloaded confidential FDOH data and saved it to her devices,” stated FDLE in a press release.

Jones was fired in May by the state after raising questions about Florida's coronavirus information and making public remarks about the data.

The former Florida Dept. of Health data manager has accused Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration of trying to manipulate COVID-19 figures and is suing the head of the Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement and two agents for the raid on her home.