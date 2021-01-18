A new survey revealed students' concerns as they start a new year and a new semester.

Here are five things to know about Brainly’s nationwide survey reflecting on the 2020 school year:

1,000 students were surveyed nationwide at the end of the year.

Stress defined 2020 for many students. Roughly 80 percent said they experienced moderate to high levels of stress during the 2020 school year, up from 59 percent in 2019.

35 percent said their biggest hurdle was overcoming distractions and trying to stay focused while learning from home. 27 percent said their biggest new challenge was not fully understanding the material due to a lack of in-person instruction.

Math remains the toughest subject for most students. 45 percent said it was their worst-performing subject.

Students are reconsidering their college plan. 46 percent said the pandemic and the shift to online leaning impacted their plans to attend a traditional four-year college after graduation.

"A lot of it was centered around the fact kids are jumping into a new system of school that they weren't used to. Whether that is in person with all of the new restrictions or doing it from home and trying to lean a new way of learning," said Patrick Quinn, a Brainly parenting expert.