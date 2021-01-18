Every year, on the third Monday in January, Americans around the world come together to celebrate the life and legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the iconic, outspoken leader in the Civil Right Movement.

What You Need To Know





MLK Day will look different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as tightened security protocols surrounding the presidential inauguration following the deadly riot by a pro-Trump mob at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6



The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center hosted a commemorative service on Monday, featuring Dr. King's daughter, Bernice King, and Bishop TD Jakes



President-elect Joe Biden and his family spent the morning volunteering at a hunger relief organization in Philadelphia

The holiday, which marks Dr. King’s birthday, even though he was born on Jan. 15, is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service.

Like nearly every event in the last year, MLK Day will look different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as tightened security protocols surrounding the presidential inauguration following the deadly riot by a pro-Trump mob at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“We adopt the means of nonviolence because our end is a community at peace with itself. We will try to persuade with our words, but if our words fail, we will try to persuade with our acts.” #MLK #MLKDay #BelovedCommunity #BeLove pic.twitter.com/z0OPtHYyKi — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) January 18, 2021

However, volunteer opportunities and memorial services are still taking place, both virtually and with enhanced safety protocols.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center hosted a commemorative service on Monday, featuring Dr. King's daughter, Bernice King, and Bishop TD Jakes.

AmeriCorps, the voluntary civil society program sponsored by the federal government, has teamed up with the Presidential Inaugural Committee to “celebrate and honor the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

Entitled “United We Serve,” the day is intended to inspire people across the country to volunteer their time to a local organization or group.

The committee has partnered with dozens of nonprofits and activist organizations across the country to host the event, and offers links to pre-organized events on their website.

“The National Day of Service is an opportunity for all Americans to unite and serve at a time when the global pandemic calls on all of us to work together and support our communities,” the event page for the day reads. “No matter where you are, you have an opportunity to give back and the agency to do so. Most volunteer activities only require an hour or two of your time, and all events will be virtual or socially distanced, in accordance with CDC protocol.”

The site also suggests at-home activities for people who aren’t able or interested in volunteering with a group, including: creating cards for patients recovering from COVID-19; letter writing to seniors in nursing homes; knitting blankets for the homeless, and virtual read-alouds to students.

President-elect Joe Biden volunteered in Philadelphia at Philabundance, a hunger relief organization, where he packed food for Americans in need.

Biden and his wife Jill joined an assembly line in the parking lot of Philabundance, and helped fill about 150 boxes with fresh fruit and non-perishables.

The president-elect was pictured wearing a Philabundance hat atop his trademark aviators.

The Bidens were joined in their service project by their daughter, Ashley Biden, their granddaughter Finnegan Biden, and Peter Neal, who is dating another Biden granddaughter.

Biden invited Americans to join him in committing to a day of service on Monday in a video shared to Twitter, saying: “Service is a fitting way to start to heal, unite, and rebuild this country we love.”

Service is a fitting way to start to heal, unite, and rebuild this country we love.



I hope you’ll join us in honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by participating in the National Day of Service: https://t.co/H4pDdtXc3V pic.twitter.com/ecHlPK7PAO — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 17, 2021

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are slated to volunteer in Washington, D.C.

No matter where you are, you can make a difference. Join Philabundance and @bideninaugural for the #DayOfService on January 18 to give back to our communities. #MLKDay2021 pic.twitter.com/kQ3uFovq2c — Philabundance (@Philabundance) January 18, 2021

The day will conclude with "United We Serve" A Celebration of the National MLK Day of Service at 8:00 p.m. ET, which will feature speakers, entertainers, and "stories celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to service."

On Monday the 18th, join us for a celebration of the National MLK #DayOfService. After a day of Americans serving their communities, we'll come together for an evening of music and inspiring speakers.https://t.co/xbwhvHrVMe — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 15, 2021

Participants include Aloe Blacc, Rev. Dr. Bernice King, Martin Luther King III, Chesca, Rep. Sharice Davids, Rosario Dawson, Andra Day, Yo-Yo Ma, Rev. Al Sharpton, Sean Patrick Thomas, Diane Warren, Lynn Whitfield, Bebe Winans.

The National Basketball Association will also honor Dr. King with a full slate of 9 NBA games throughout the day, as well as other programs, including a virtual roundtable.

The NBA's Atlanta Hawks will wear “MLK” jerseys on Monday, marking the first time his initials have been featured on an official NBA uniform, and MLK will be emblazoned on the sidelines of Atlanta’s court.

𝐓𝐰𝐨 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬. 🙌



On Dr. King's birthday, @Pontifex blessed our 20-21 MLK Nike City Edition jersey to honor our shared commitment to making positive change in social equality, economic empowerment and love.



🔗: https://t.co/ob7sSp0J9H#EarnTheseLetters pic.twitter.com/Hy8xts7t9y — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 15, 2021

The MLK jerseys were recently blessed by Pope Francis at the Vatican; proceeds from jersey sales will be donated directly to the Atlanta community.

Prominent figures took to social media to reflect on the legacy of the civil rights icon.

Georgia Senator-elect Rev. Raphael Warnock, the senior pastor at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Dr. King preached, urged people to "recommit ourselves to continuing his life's work."

As we remember and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. today, let us recommit ourselves to continuing his life's work.



"We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny.”



Only together can we build the beloved community. — Senator-Elect Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) January 18, 2021

"If anyone had a right to question whether our democracy was worth redeeming, it was Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr," former president Barack Obama wrote. "Because in the face of billy clubs and lynchings, poll taxes and literacy tests, he never gave in to violence, never waved a traitorous flag, never gave up on the country he called home, despite all of the injustices and indignities it brought upon him."

If anyone had a right to question whether our democracy was worth redeeming, it was Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Because... Posted by Barack Obama on Monday, January 18, 2021

"Instead," Obama continued, "he set out to realize his dream the most effective—and the most radical—way he knew how, by working with others to march, boycott, and sit in, recognizing that, as he said, "Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.'"

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Obama's one-time rival for the presidency, highlighted Dr. King's words on "the transformative nature of love."

"'Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.'" Let this day be a renewed call for us to love people we disagree with, those who don’t share our opinions or viewpoints," Romney said.

Let us honor Dr. King’s legacy by looking inward. Let us learn to love and respect one another. It is on that foundation which we can engage with each other in a manner that celebrates our differences and mends the divisions among us. — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) January 18, 2021

"To love our enemies is easier said than done, but it is necessary if we hope to heal our social sickness. When we demonstrate respect, understanding, and grace for each other, we become united. When we disparage or treat others with contempt, we deepen the rift that divides us," he added. "Let us honor Dr. King’s legacy by looking inward. Let us learn to love and respect one another. It is on that foundation which we can engage with each other in a manner that celebrates our differences and mends the divisions among us."

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker challenged his followers to spend time volunteering on Monday.

I challenge you to find some time today to perform an act of service in your community—however big or small it may seem. This is a day for extending kindness, grace, and gratitude. #MLKDay — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 18, 2021

Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams implored Americans to "build on his legacy by securing the promise of justice for all."

As we reflect on the contributions of Dr. King, let us build on his legacy by securing the promise of justice for all.



By ensuring our voices were heard in the streets and at the ballot box, we renewed our fight to make the dream a reality. But the work continues. #MLKDay — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) January 18, 2021

Bernice King took to Twitter with a simple request: "As you honor my father today, please honor my mother, as well."

As you honor my father today, please honor my mother, as well. She was the architect of the King Legacy and founder of @TheKingCenter, which she founded less than three months after Daddy died. Without #CorettaScottKing, there would be no #MLKDay. #MLK #BelovedCommunity pic.twitter.com/cLvgTjeUwE — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 18, 2021

"Without Corretta Scott King, there would be no MLK Day," she wrote.