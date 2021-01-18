Melania Trump on Monday released a nearly 7-minute long video thanking the American people for the honor of serving as First Lady of the United States.

What You Need To Know First Lady Melania Trump released a video Monday bidding farewell to her time in the White House



Mrs. Trump said it was the "greatest honor of my life" to serve as first lady alongside her husband



The first lady also touted her "Be Best" initiative and encouraged Americans to live by its ideals



President Trump and his wife will not attend Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20

Calling the past four years the “greatest honor of my life,” the first lady said she was inspired by the many Americans she met during her husband’s time as commander in chief.

A Farewell Message from First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/WfG1zg2mt4 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 18, 2021

“I have been inspired by incredible Americans across our country, who lift up our communities through their kindness and courage, goodness and grace,” Mrs. Trump began. “The past four years have been unforgettable. As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all the people I have taken home in my heart, and their incredible stories of love, patriotism, and determination.”

President Donald Trump and the first lady will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, instead opting for an early-morning departure from Joint Base Andrews. Trump himself has still not openly conceded defeat in November’s presidential election.

Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud gave rise to the violent siege of Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, a topic the first lady did not directly address in her video. Mrs. Trump did, however, encourage viewers to “be passionate in everything you do, but always remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified.”

Still, Mrs. Trump’s video message made clear that her time in the White House is coming to a close. The first lady spent much of her time discussing the children she met across numerous hospitals, foster care centers, and charity organizations over the past four years, saying: “Even as they fight difficult illnesses, or face challenges, they bring such joy to everyone they meet.”

It was this same passion for children, the first lady said, that inspired her “Be Best” initiative.

“When I came to the White House, I reflected on the responsibility I have always felt as a mother: to encourage, give strength, and teach values of kindness,” Mrs. Trump said. “It is our duty as adults and parents to ensure children have the best opportunities to lead fulfilling and healthy lives. The passion for helping children succeed has driven my policy initiatives as first lady.”

The first lady’s “Be Best” initiative was aimed at uplifting America’s youth, with a focus on three main pillars: well-being, online safety, and opioid abuse.

“In a few short years, I have raised awareness of how to keep children safe online; we have made incredible progress on our nation’s drug epidemic and how it impacts the lives of newborns and families, and we have given a voice to our most vulnerable children in the foster care system,” Melania added.

The first lady concluded her farewell video by encouraging all Americans to “be an ambassador of Be Best.”

“Together, as one national family, we can continue to be the light of hope for future generations and carry on America’s legacy of raising our nation to greater heights through our spirit of courage, goodness and faith,” she said. No words can express the depth of my gratitude for the privilege of having served as your First Lady.”

“To all the people of this country: You will be in my heart forever.”