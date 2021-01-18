WAUKESHA, Wis. — Operating a charitable organization has always meant adapting to the needs of the community.

However, staff at Waukesha-based Hope Center could have never imagined needs could change so drastically in one year until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“It has been a difficult transition.” says Hope Center Community Development Director Al Luzi. “How do you continue to maintain service? Serve the need that is there? But be careful of and aware of social distancing and masks.”

Hope Center provides daily meals for people in need in Waukesha County. They also operate a free clothing and household goods store where people can get everyday essentials.

The pandemic has meant having to shift the type of service they offer. The organization has moved meal service to a takeout system and the store now requires appointments to be made in advance.

Al Luzi says the adaptations have worked well, however he looks forward to a day when the social aspect of Hope Center can return to normal.

“I can’t wait until the clothing shop is packed aisle to aisle,” says Luzi.

In 2020, Hope Center served over 32,000 meals and served between 4,000 and 5,000 people in the community. ​