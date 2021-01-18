KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — This year is off to a fast start in the space arena. The pace is picking up on the Space Coast and across the country.

What You Need To Know Launches, tests and milestones are happening quickly



Next launch set for Tuesday at 8:23 a.m.





SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center



Schedule of upcoming rocket launches

Launches, tests and milestones are happening quickly in the new year, and we are only mid-way through January.

A Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Pad 40 on January 7 with SpaceX sending up a Turkish communications satellite.

Eight minutes after launch, the rocket first stage booster landed on SpaceX's drone ship positioned 400 miles out in the Atlantic off Cape Canaveral.​​

The first launch and landing of 2021 was in the books.

NASA continues to prepare for the historic moon launch of the most powerful rocket ever built.

On board will be the un-crewed Orion capsule headed up on a key flight test later this year, the first of the Artemis Program.

On Saturday, the capsule made the move to a Kennedy Space Center processing facility to prep it for mating with the rocket this spring.

"It's such an important day for our nation, to have the capability," said Howard Hu, Johnson Space Center Deputy Orion Program Manager. "We're going back to exploration in a lunar program."

The Artemis SLS engine test fired up Saturday at NASA Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.

Unfortunately the four engines shutdown just one minute into the eight minute test.

"Although the engines did not fire for the full duration, the team successfully worked through the countdown, ignited the engines, and gained valuable data to inform our path forward," said NASA Administrator​ Jim Bridenstine.

This was a key milestone for the mission to stay on track, but the test launch scheduled for this fall may be pushed back.

On Sunday, Virgin Orbit successfully launched its Launcher One to low Earth orbit from the Mojave Air and Space Port for the first time.

On board, nine CubeSat missions for NASA. The flight paves the way for cheaper, reliable access to space.

The next Space Coast launch is now set for Tuesday morning at 8:23 from the Kennedy Space Center.

SpaceX is set to send up another 60 Starlink satellites for its growing, worldwide broadband internet service.