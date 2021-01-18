NEW BERN, N.C. — With the coronavirus putting so many restrictions on where we can go and what we can do, small businesses like Nauti Paws Pet Boutique and Bakery have struggled through 2020.



“I think we all struggled to accept the unknown. That's been the hardest part, the unknown. And so, I think we've all gone there to think will I survive it,” says Amy Tyler, owner of Nauti Paws.



However, residents in New Bern are committed to supporting their local businesses with their newly founded cash mob.



“The day has been fabulous. We've had a number of people in the store. We've certainly had a better January day than we've had in probably the 14 years we've been open,” says Tyler.



Sarah Evans, a realtor in the area, started the New Bern Cash Mob Facebook group in early December. The group already has over 3,000 members looking to support their community.



“Every week excitement just grows, and grows and grows. People are discovering businesses that they never knew existed, that we haven't even necessarily mobbed yet,” says Evans.



Locals nominate small businesses on the Facebook page, vote over the weekend, and show up to the business of the week on Wednesdays.



“The response has been fantastic,” says Evans. “The response has been where they're just overwhelmed with joy that people are coming into their store and seeing what they have to offer.”



Evans brought the cash mob concept from where she used to live in Oklahoma, but there are cash mobs all over the US including some of the major cities in North Carolina like Raleigh and Charlotte.



Small business owners like Tyler are grateful for the support, and happy to see the community come together during these isolating times.



“I hope every community could do this. I wish the best for every city that would have this opportunity,” says Tyler.



The New Bern Cash Mob is careful to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, and they also welcome people to go back to support the businesses on less busy days.