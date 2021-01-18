CHICOPEE, Mass. — The storefront located at 234 Exchange Street in Chicopee Center is now under construction. It will soon be a place called La Diaspora, which is a combination of businesses in one place. The businesses collaborating on this effort are Oops! An Art Experience, Boricoqui Art, Art by Lydia, Boy Charlie Plays, and Jeannette Rivera Consulting.

They are hoping to have the demolition finished soon and have the space complete by February.

"We are creatives, we are visionaries, we tend to use the scraps people don't want, like this empty store front and want to make magic with it," said Jeannette Rivera, of Jeannette Rivera Consulting.

Johnny Miranda is one of the five business owners collaborating on this effort. His studio Oops! An Art Experience used to have a location in the center, just a few blocks down from this new space, but he had to close it.

"I was paying $2,000 a month in rent, in a space with COVID I could no longer open," Miranda explained.

Many people wouldn't start a project like this during a pandemic, but it’s why these business owners chose to do it.

"In order for us to continue to thrive as individual businesses, we are coming together to support ourselves," said Rivera.

Both Rivera and Miranda said the pandemic has been tough, but has brought them all together.

"We all saw how we were all struggling in our own ways, how our businesses were struggling, and what better way than to be empathetic with each other about our needs and collaborate so that we can all succeed and rise," said Miranda.

This project may also serve a way to bring more of the arts to Chicopee, and inspire others to help revitalize the downtown district.

"We want the makers that become members of our space to look into our empty store fronts and consider opening their own businesses," said Miranda.

Construction updates can be followed on their Facebook page.

