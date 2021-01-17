Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are heading to the nation’s capital to cycle in memory of fallen comrades.

What You Need To Know OSCO Deputies will ride in Washington, D.C. to honor fallen heroes



They raised money for their trip during an event at Icon Park



The deputies say they’re committed to showing they’re part of the communities they serve

To help raise money for the big bike event, deputies set up shop in front of the biggest wheel in town.

The iconic Wheel ride in Icon Park became the backdrop for this friendly effort, supporting people who choose to ride on two wheels.

In May, members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office will head to Washington D.C. to pedal hundreds of miles for a cause that’s close to their hearts.

“We have 14 riders this year, and we are riding for our local fallen heroes of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office," Captain Mary Santana said. "Of course, we ride for all of the fallen.”

Those fallen men and women over the years include 21 members of their own department.

But as close as this fundraising effort is to OCSO, so too is the effort to get closer to the community they serve.

"We want to have them come into the Sheriff’s office and know that we’re human, and we care about them and everything that’s going on today," Santana explained.

Behind the games of corn hole, underneath the tents, and front and center in conversations – committed members of the team know this event has a fun twist, but its purpose is important.

"So people see that we are actually members of the community as well, and we’re a representation of the community," Lieutenant Brandon Ragan said. "We’re all human.”

“I want to actually truly help them," said Margaret Keltz. "I love what I do every day, and I can’t wait to do it for another 20 years.”

This was the first time OCSO held this event in Icon Park.​