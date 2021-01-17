OCOEE, Fla. — Police in Ocoee are searching for answers Sunday after a deadly triple shooting Saturday morning.

What You Need To Know Three people were found shot in a silver Nissan Altima in Ocoee



One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene



The other two remain in critical condition



Police need help identifying some of the victims

Officers were called to the parking lot of the Aldi off West Colonial Drive in Ocoee just after 3:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Saturday and found three men shot inside a silver Nissan Altima.

The call originally came in from a bystander as a traffic incident, police said. When Ocoee Police arrived, it appeared the car had crashed into a wall, where they found the victims.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two young men were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

One of the victims has been identified, but police have not yet determined who the other two shooting victims are, including the man killed.

Now, Ocoee Police said they need the public's help so they can notify the families of the other two victims and find out more about what happened.

“Right now, for us, it really is all hands on deck, and no one’s going home any time soon,” Lt. Mireya Iannuzzi of the Ocoee Police Department said. “We really want to try and get as much information as possible as soon as possible. As you guys know, it’s critical right now. Every hour, every minute that goes by and we don’t have these two people positively identified, it’s hard.”

No arrests have been made yet.

Police are searching for any surveillance camera footage in the area that could help shine a light on what happened.

Anyone that might have seen something unusual or strange is asked to come forward and call either the Ocoee Police Department, or anonymously through Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered.