They were shipped to stores nationwide, and Nestlé is now recalling more than 760,000 pounds of not-ready-to-eat pepperoni hot pockets.

According to a news release sent out by the USDA, there could be pieces of glass and hard plastic inside. The USDA classifies the health risk as “high.”

The recall affects 54 ounce carton packages containing 12 “Hot Pockets brand sandwiches: premium pepperoni made with pork, chicken & beef buttery crust.”

The recalled products have a “best before” date of February 2022.

Nestlé points out that the recall does not affect any other varieties or packaging sizes.

Recalled hot pockets packages should be thrown out or returned.