NEW YORK — The Mega Millions jackpot has shot up to a staggering $850 million.

It's one of the largest jackpots in history after no ticket matched all the numbers Friday night.

The numbers were: 3, 11, 12, 38 and 43, with a Mega Ball of 15.

Players still have another chance to win big this weekend.

The Powerball jackpot has shot up to $730 million after the grand prize went unclaimed Saturday night.

It's only the second time in history both jackpots have simultaneously rolled over $600 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night. The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.