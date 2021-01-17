Dealing with a lack of snow is a typical issue for Bristol Mountain Ski Resort in Ontario County.

But what's not so typical is trying to operate during a pandemic.

Officials from the ski resort say they had to make major changes to their operation. From mask wearing to limiting the number of people on site, they even have a system in place for contact tracing. Despite all the changes, officials say everything has continued to run smoothly.

"We do have to, you know, sacrifice a little bit, but at the end of the day we're still out, we're still skiing, we're still snowboarding and that's keeping everyone together now," Steven Fuller.

Bristol Mountain has for years made their own snow in cases they have mild winters.