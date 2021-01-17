The choice between watching the latest Bills playoff game at home or in a private igloo at Kainos in Rochester was an easy decision for some fans.

"Look, we are all excited to support a local football team. We need to support our local businesses as well," said Andrea Almansberger.

"My dad was a huge Buffalo Bills fan and he would be very, very happy that they are in the playoffs. Also, we are here to support our dear friend Jeff," said Teena Guarnere

Jeffery Scott, owner of Kainos, says even though the game had a late start time, the restaurant continued to follow state guidelines and close the restaurant at 10 p.m.

"You have no more food and/or alcohol, but you can still enjoy the game inside of your private igloo," Scott said.

Everyone at Kainos is proud of what the Buffalo Bills have accomplished this season so far.

"I've been a devoted fan through the ups and downs…This is our year, this is our year. The irony is that finally it is our year and we can't even go to the games, but they are great team. Josh Allen is wonderful. Go Bills," said Almansberger

"I'm a Giants fan but everybody is a Bills fan. Everybody in Rochester and in Upstate New York is a bills fan because this is exciting times," said Janine Mercanditti