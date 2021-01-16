BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gene Caballero recently launched a snow removal service in Buffalo called “GreenPal.” With coronavirus numbers so high, this service helps people not only get their snow removed, but to social distance in the process.

“I’ve been in the landscaping industry my whole entire life. I started it in middle school, did it in high school, and did it in college. I was kind of privy to newer technologies like Uber and knew that if a stranger was going to summon another stranger to pick them up, then they would do the same with lawn care,” says Caballero.

GreenPal’s technology allows vendors to bid on jobs without having to actually visit the properties, so it eliminates that face-to-face contact.

“This service has historically been the vendor comes out to the property, looks at it, gives you a quote. When he’s done, he knocks on the door or you leave a check under the mat, so our technology has eliminated that,” adds Caballero.

Instead, you simply fill out questions online, entering in your address and the date you’d like service.

“What that does is it alerts all of the pre-screened vendors in the area that there’s a new job for them to bid. All those bids go over to the homeowner. If it was the middle of a snowstorm and you called 10 people off Craigslist, you’re probably going to get 10 voicemails. With our service, only the vendors who are available for the day the homeowner wants will bid,” explains Caballero.

