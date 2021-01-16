OSHKOSH, Wis.— After working for 13 years in a factory, Matt Mokler of Oshkosh wanted to start his own business. With a love for dogs, he opened Curve Crest Kennels three years ago. Recently Matt cut the ribbon on another business: The Doggie Paddle. It features a giant indoor pool for his four-legged friends.

“Seeing all of the overweight dogs and the dogs that need something like this, it kinda became clear that this was something that we really wanted to do,” said Mokler.

He may have found his dream job.

“It’s impossible to have a bad day when you’re working with dogs in a swimming pool all day. There’s way worse ways out there to make a living,” said Mokler.

Matt’s thirty thousand-gallon heated pool has been busy since word got out. He’s an AKC judge and says any dog can swim.

“Yesterday we had the full spectrum from a four-pound Chihuahua to a 160-180 pound Great Dane. It’s just a matter of taking it down to where they understand how to do it and have fun doing it and they’ll love it,” said Mokler.

Bailey Fernau and her stepson Urijah brought in their lab, Harley.

“So far it is awesome. Matt and the crew have done an amazing job setting it up,” said Fernau.

Bailey’s family owns a pheasant farm. The pool provides excellent exercise opportunities for her dogs but the water has other benefits as well.

“If they have any surgeries, things like that, rather than running them to get them back in shape, water just displaces that weight a little bit more,” said Fernau. “It’s easy on their body. Their recovery time is just that much easier.”

In the middle of a Wisconsin winter, sounds of dogs splashing into 80-degree water fill the air. Several dogs, practice distance jumping. Others work on high jumps. The Wisconsin DockDogs have contacted Matt about possibly holding a competition here in April.

It’s not just the athletic dogs that utilize the pool. Matt’s noticed overweight and older dogs getting a little spring back in their step after a session.

“Keeping that mobility up is a big factor for the older dogs when we start talking about quality of life,” said Mokler.

Customers can book thirty-minute blocks of time with their dogs. Staff is also available to work on jumping, rehab, or to teach swimming lessons.

Crew, a six-month-old Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever recently got his first swim lesson. He was timid at first, barking at the water but within a couple of minutes, he was jumping from a platform and swimming without effort. Normally he’d have to wait a few more months to get into a lake. The pool is clear which is less intimidating for dogs and clean, which owners appreciate.

“There’s no boats, no waves, safe in and out. They’re not going to hit a fishing lure on the rocks or something like that and get hurt. It’s a lot safer, especially for teaching puppies,” said Mokler.

So far, The Doggie Paddle seems like a hit for Oshkosh dogs and their owners.

“It’s definitely interactive. Everybody goes home wet. Everybody likes getting splashed by the dog,” said Mokler.