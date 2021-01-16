WORCESTER, Mass. - It may have been cold and rainy on Saturday, but believe it or not, it was still a great day for a local ice cream business in Worcester.

Julia Moriconi started Mrs. Moriconi's ice cream last year and made her first sale in July.

Although a classically trained pastry chef, she traded in her knives for ice cream scoops.

The ice cream she makes is all from scratch. The milk comes from a farm in Lee, Massachusetts and she makes the ice cream on a farm in dunstable.

Since August, she has been doing curbside pickup from the sprinkler factory and making deliveries.

Moriconi said,”It's a passion of mine. I was watching ice cream, the quality deteriorate as the years went on. And I said ‘What is the deal with this?’ And then I went to school and I found out exactly what is happening and the shortcuts the big industry is taking, and I thought 'I can do this. I can do better." And I am only one person I can only make so much. But, I can take care of my backyard. I live in Worcester, I can take care of the people in Worcester and give them a really good quality ice cream."

Mrs. Moriconi’s now offers 19 creative flavors, like ruby chocolate and elderflower, sold in pints and half pints.

In November, the National Ice Cream Retailers Association gave her an award for her chocolate and vanilla ice cream flavors.