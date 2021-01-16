ORLANDO, Fla. — Loews Hotel’s Portifino Bay will not be the site of a fundraiser featuring Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) that had been scheduled for February 12-15 at the hotel near Universal Orlando, the company announced Saturday on its verified Twitter account.

The company citied opposition to “all who supported and incited the actions” linked to the violent protest at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

We are horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions. In light of those events and for the safety of our guests and team members, we have informed the host of the Feb. fundraiser that it will no longer be held at Loews Hotels. — Loews Hotels (@Loews_Hotels) January 16, 2021

A document advertising the event included a logo for “Fighting for MO.” Fighting for Missouri is a political action committee, and Hawley is listed on Federal Election Commission documents as the leadership PAC sponsor.

The event had been publicized as a “fun-filled family-friendly Orlando weekend event.”

Hawley was among the senators who opposed certifying the election of President-elect Joe Biden, even when Congress returned following the storming of the Capitol to complete the certification. He has been among the most ardent supporters of President Donald Trump in the Senate.

The violence of the protest that occurred as Congress met to certify the election has resulted in a backlash among many corporations, as well as Americans, against Trump and his claims of election fraud.