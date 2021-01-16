In a letter released Saturday, the leaders of four House committees announced that they were opening a review into the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last week and requested briefings and documents from key U.S. intelligence agencies.

What You Need To Know The leaders of four House committees announced that they were opening a review into the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last week



The leaders of the House Intelligence Committee, the Committee on Homeland Security, the Committee on the Judiciary, and the Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter to intelligence agencies asking for briefings and documents



The letter asks for briefings related to what intelligence agencies knew related to the insurrection, as well as whether that information was shared with "appropriate personnel"



They also notably requested information on whether "the insurrection had any nexus to foreign influence or misinformation efforts"

The leaders of the House Intelligence Committee, the Committee on Homeland Security, the Committee on the Judiciary, and the Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security Office of Intelligence and Analysis, the National Counterterrorism Center, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence asking for "relevant documents and briefings as part of a review of the events and intelligence surrounding the insurrection on January 6th incited by President Trump, and related threats against the nation’s peaceful transition of power, including the Inauguration"

"Security and logistical preparations before January 6 were not consistent with the prospect of serious and widespread violence," the letter reads. "Yet, according to media accounts that have surfaced in recent days, federal and other authorities earlier on possessed — and may have shared with some parties — intelligence and other information forecasting a dire security threat against the Congress’s meeting to certify the election results. These latter reports, if acted upon, might have prompted more extensive planning for the event, and the infusion of far greater security and other resources."

The letter, written by Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA), Committee on Homeland Security Chair Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and Committee on Oversight and Reform Chair Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), asks for briefings related to what intelligence agencies knew related to the insurrection, as well as whether that information was shared with "appropriate personnel," and "whether any information was paused, delayed or withheld."

They also notably requested information on whether "the insurrection had any nexus to foreign influence or misinformation efforts, and to what degree foreign powers have sought to exploit and aggravate the crisis" and "whether any current or former holders of security clearances and/or of positions in U.S. national security, justice, defense or homeland security organizations participated in the insurrection."

"The Committees expect and appreciate your full cooperation with this matter – while of course recognizing that resources appropriately and immediately must be allocated to efforts to counter any continuing threats to the transfer of power, including the presidential inauguration and related activities," the letter concludes. "The Committees stand ready to work with you to arrange for the requested production of documents and briefings."