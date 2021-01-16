It’s the latest twist in a months-long political and public health saga that started when the woman who helped create Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard was fired in May.

On Saturday, Rebekah Jones announced on Twitter she was turning herself in on an arrest warrant.

Previous Coverage Rebekah Jones was fired in May for allegedly encouraging DOH staff to ‘speak out’ about handling of COVID data



Her home was raided in December



She is suing FDLE

“Saying goodbye to my family just now is the hardest thing I've ever done in my life,” Jones wrote to her 360,000 followers.

A spokesperson for FDLE sent Spectrum News the following statement:

"There is an active arrest warrant for Ms. Jones. FDLE agents have been working with her attorney to have her turn herself in. Our case remains active. Once she turns herself in, we'll be able to provide additional information."

Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agents raided Jones’s home on December 7. They had a search warrant stemming from an investigation of an anonymous message sent through the Florida Health Department’s system, encouraging people to speak out against the way COVID data was being handled by the state.

Jones’s Twitter thread continues, “FDLE found no evidence of a message sent last Nov. to DOH staff telling them to 'speak out' on any of the devices they took - the entire basis for the raid on my home in Dec. The warrant was based on a lie. We argued this in court just last week. This should be victory.”

She said, as a condition of her release, she may be banned from “access to computers, internet or electronic devices.” Jones referred to the charges against her as “bogus” and claimed they’re “designed to silence and now jail me for being a scientist critical of the government. That’s the textbook definition of censorship.”

Jones filed a lawsuit after the December raid, claiming “the basis of the warrant was a sham to punish” her for speaking out against the DeSantis administration.

The governor later claimed Jones has “issues”, and his former spokesperson said she was an insubordinate employee.

"Rebekah Jones exhibited a repeated course of insubordination during her time with the Department, including her unilateral decisions to modify the Department’s COVID-19 dashboard without input or approval from the epidemiological team or her supervisors. The blatant disrespect for the professionals who were working around the clock to provide the important information for the COVID-19 website was harmful to the team," former communications director Helen Ferre told Spectrum News.

Spectrum News Digital Media Producer Christie Zizo contributed to this report.