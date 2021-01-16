CENTRAL FLORIDA — Vaccine distribution is expanding to include some Central Florida school districts. Plans are being developed in Seminole, Lake, and Orange County.

What You Need To Know Plans are being developed to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine in schools in Seminole, Lake, and Orange counties



The focus is on giving the vaccine to people 65 and older



Vaccinations will start in the last weeks of January, districts say

In Seminole County there are more than 300 employees 65 and up. They will have the opportunity to get the vaccine at Lyman High School on Wednesday.

Seminole County Public Schools has 319 employees 65 and up, and as of Friday 110 signed up to receive the vaccine.

“They fill up very fast and rapidly, so this is something we are able to do for our employees,” said Seminole County Schools spokesman Michael Lawrence.

They will receive the Pzifer vaccine — it's optional but free.

“The first dose given January 20 at Lyman High the second dose will be on February 10th,” said Lawrence.

Some school employees under 65 wish the program included them.

“I will be glad when its open of to my age, I am 54, I think they should open it up to more people,” said teacher assistant Sylvia Wimberly.

Wimberly who has been with Seminole County for five years she said she took a personal leave in November.

“I didn't feel safe and comfortable, they have mask mandates but a lot of the students are not following it like they should, and the stress got too much for me,” said Wimberly.

Wimberly said she would return to the classroom if she got the vaccine.

“As more supplies come and more people getting vaccinated, and the logistics become more efficient and things of that nature, hopefully we can target each of those populations we just all have to be patient,” said Lawrence.

In Orange County planning is underway, and they hope to begin vaccinating Orange County Public school employees 65 and up January 24th. In Lake County have hope to vaccinate those 65 and up on January 19th.