TEXAS — It’s marketed as “America’s Oldest Brewery,” and its first stab westward will land it in the Lone Star State.

Yuengling & Son, Inc. on Thursday announced plans to expand its current 22-state beer footprint by venturing into Texas. As part of a venture with Molson Coors Beverage Company, plans call for the iconic beverage to be brewed in Fort Worth and available on Texas store shelves in fall 2021.

Lager Country is getting a whole lot bigger. #BringYuenglingToTexas pic.twitter.com/WyJBL9T4Tt — Yuengling Brewery (@yuenglingbeer) January 14, 2021

“We have heard from consumers all over the country who are excited to enjoy our beer, which is why we’re proud to announce that Texas will be the first western state we’ll be expanding to,” said Wendy Yuengling, chief administrative officer and sixth generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. “We are working hard to ensure our recipes and brewing traditions will be followed to our high-quality standards. We have passionate Yuengling fans in Texas, so we are excited to finally bring them the goods.”

According to its website, Yuengling has been family-owned and operated since 1829. Its beer is currently produced in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, and Tampa, Florida. Brands include Yuengling Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter, and FLIGHT by Yuengling.

The company promises the Texas product will be brewed by Texans.

“We are excited to have so many Yuengling fans in the west eager to try our beer and that includes the big demand from Texas beer drinkers. We believe there is a lot of opportunity in Texas and are committed to satisfying every fan with our portfolio of great beers,” said Pat Pikunas, general manager, The Yuengling Company. “Fans can expect to receive the same great tasting Yuengling beers they’ve come to know from our reputation as America’s Oldest brewery.”