WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence has called his soon-to-be successor Kamala Harris to offer his congratulations, two people familiar with the conversation told The Associated Press.

It’s the first known contact between the elected members of the outgoing and incoming administrations. President Donald Trump has not reached out to President-elect Joe Biden and has repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of Biden’s win.

One of the people familiar with the Thursday afternoon conversation described it as a “good call,” with Pence congratulating his successor and offering assistance. They spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the private conversation.

The call came less than a week before Biden and Harris take office on Jan. 20 and just over a week after the storming of the Capitol by Trump’s supporters.

While Trump has remained largely behind closed doors fuming since his loss, Pence has been stepping up and fulfilling many of the ceremonial duties of the presidency, including greeting greeting members of the National Guard now protecting the Capitol building Thursday evening.

Pence will also be attending Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration, which Trump is refusing to attend.

Trump will instead leave Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, ahead of Biden's inauguration, according to source who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the decision had not been made public.

Trump previously said that he would not attend Biden's inauguration, one of his final posts to Twitter before his permanent ban from the platform.

Trump will be the first president in 152 years to skip the inauguration of his successor.

He will be sent off with a departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, according to a person familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity because Trump’s plans have not been formally announced. Officials are considering an elaborate event that would have the feel of a state visit, with a red carpet, color guard, military band and 21-gun salute all being discussed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.