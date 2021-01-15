President Donald Trump will leave Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, according to source who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the decision had not been made public.

Trump previously said that he would not attend Biden's inauguration, one of his final posts to Twitter before his permanent ban from the platform.

Trump will be the first president in 152 years to skip the inauguration of his successor.

