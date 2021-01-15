SHEFFIELD, Mass. - With COVID-19 numbers surging in Berkshire County, Race Brook Lodge general manager Casey Rothstein-Fitzpatrick is bracing for a difficult winter.

Rothstein-Fitzpatrick said, "It is pretty slow this winter. We were considering closing for the winter, but we decided to stay open, because if people want to come, I don't want to just turn them away."​

Rothstein-Fitzpatrick runs the lodge with the help of his family. He said they've had to drastically scale-back operations and they lost about 60% of their business in 2020.

"Most of that is due to lost group revenue. Weddings, workshops, company retreats, all those things, went down to zero," he said.

To help make ends meet, they decided to start a GoFundMe campaign and reconnect with past customers and old friends to ask for their support.

"It's a great opportunity to reach out, to look beyond our immediate day-to-day operations and community, and reach out to the people who have been here in years past."

So far, the campaign has more than 300 donors and they've reached about one third of their goal.

Rothstein-Fitzpatrick said it's heartwarming to see all the support from the community.

"It just really gives us a lot of energy to pursue our vision here for this property, which is a comprehensive place of retreat, relaxation, healing, and gathering here. It's just been really fantastic."