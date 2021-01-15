SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — One senior living community in Seminole County is pushing for herd immunity.

What You Need To Know Village On The Green has opened up COVID-19 vaccines to friends and family over 65



Visitation restrictions will remain, though, until more people get the vaccine



525 doses were administered Friday at Village On The Green

According to officials at Village On The Green, all if its residents are now vaccinated. Not only did residents who live there get a vaccination, so did hundreds of their friends and family over the age of 65.

Janet and John Knudsen have been married for 51 years and today’s date for the pair is already an all time favorite.

“Right up there,” Janet Knudsen said waiting in line for her vaccine.

Nearly 80 senior citizens an hour got a Pfizer vaccine at the Village on The Green Friday.

“We are very blessed,” Janey Knudsen said. “I think that they were able to pull it together and get it right here.”

Executive Director for Village on the Green Rachel Blumberg was determined not only to have her entire community vaccinated, but when the county and department of health offered an extra 200+ doses, she decided to make the event open to friends and family who are over the age of 65.

John Bell is a military veteran who had little luck for weeks trying to get a vaccine, but Friday he was able to get one because his girlfriend lives in the community.

“I tried and tried and tried,” John Bell said. “I kept being told to wait and try again. Not today.”

Second doses will also be administered on property, but even though friends and family members are getting a vaccine their regular visits to see loved ones will have to wait a bit longer.

“We really need the herd community of all of Seminole County,” Blumberg said. “We are really looking at 80% before we ease up on our visitation restrictions.”

Knowing family members can’t come in just yet, the Knudson’s are making plans to travel to see them.

“We haven’t seen our family for a year,” Janet said after getting her vaccine. “We are very much looking forward to it. Not sure If we will get on a plane but we will drive if necessary.

In total, 525 doses were given at this one location Friday.​

